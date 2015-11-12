FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Azeri Light crude loading programme for December 2015
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Azeri Light crude loading programme for December 2015

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Following is a loading plan for Azeri
Light crude oil AZR-E to be shipped from marine terminal of Ceyhan
in December (in barrels):
    
 SLOT   COMPANY/PRODUCER                   LOADING WINDOW         VOL
     1  Itochu Joint Lifting Alliance 6             02-04     630,000
                                                           
     2  Socar                                       03-05     800,000
     3  Socar                                       04-06     800,000
     4  BP                                          05-07     650,000
     5  Socar                                       06-08     800,000
     6  Socar                                       07-09     800,000
     7  INPEX                                       08-10     600,000
     8  Socar                                       09-11     800,000
     9  Chevron                                     10-12     600,000
    10  Socar                                       11-13     600,000
    11  BP                                          12-14     650,000
    12  Socar                                       13-15     800,000
    13  Socar                                       15-17     800,000
    14  Socar                                       16-18     600,000
    15  BP                                          17-19     650,000
    16  Socar                                       18-20     800,000
    17  Socar                                       20-22     800,000
    18  TPAO JLA                                    21-23   1,000,000
    19  Socar                                       22-24     800,000
    20  BP                                          23-25     650,000
    21  Socar                                       24-26     600,000
    22  Socar                                       25-27     800,000
    23  BP                                          26-28     650,000
    24  Socar                                       29-31   2,000,000
        TOTAL:                                             18,680,000
 
 (Alexey Yarkovoy, Gleb Gorodyankin)

