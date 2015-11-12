TABLE-Azeri Light crude loading programme for December 2015

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Following is a loading plan for Azeri Light crude oil AZR-E to be shipped from marine terminal of Ceyhan in December (in barrels): SLOT COMPANY/PRODUCER LOADING WINDOW VOL 1 Itochu Joint Lifting Alliance 6 02-04 630,000 2 Socar 03-05 800,000 3 Socar 04-06 800,000 4 BP 05-07 650,000 5 Socar 06-08 800,000 6 Socar 07-09 800,000 7 INPEX 08-10 600,000 8 Socar 09-11 800,000 9 Chevron 10-12 600,000 10 Socar 11-13 600,000 11 BP 12-14 650,000 12 Socar 13-15 800,000 13 Socar 15-17 800,000 14 Socar 16-18 600,000 15 BP 17-19 650,000 16 Socar 18-20 800,000 17 Socar 20-22 800,000 18 TPAO JLA 21-23 1,000,000 19 Socar 22-24 800,000 20 BP 23-25 650,000 21 Socar 24-26 600,000 22 Socar 25-27 800,000 23 BP 26-28 650,000 24 Socar 29-31 2,000,000 TOTAL: 18,680,000 (Alexey Yarkovoy, Gleb Gorodyankin)