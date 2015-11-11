FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 11, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Promsvyazbank closes acquisition of Pervobank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank :

* Announced on Tuesday closing of Pervobank’s acquisition in a deal that gives PSB’s majority shareholder, Promsvyaz Capital BV, control of 86.54 pct shares of Pervobank

* Pervobank’s shareholders received 4.54 pct of PSB’s shares

* Promsvyaz Capital BV will make a mandatory offer for the remaining shares held by Pervobank’s minority shareholders

* Pervobank’s merger into Promsvyazbank will take place in 2016

* Promsvyazbank’s loan portfolio is expected to grow by 31 billion roubles ($476.76 million) post integration, with deposit volumes increased by 62 billion roubles, and the client base expanded by almost 177,000 clients

Source text - bit.ly/1Y4zsKY

Further company coverage:

$1 = 65.0225 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

