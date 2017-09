BRIEF-Warehouses De Pauw 9M net current result 65.8 million euros, up 29.0 pct

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Warehouses De Pauw CVA :

* 9M net current result 65.8 million euros ($70.8 million), up 29.0 percent

* NAV per share as of Sept. 30, of 41.8 euros versus 39.2 euros as of Dec. 31, 2014

* Raises its expectations in terms of dividend for 2015 to 3.90 euros per share, an expected increase of 15 pct compared to 2014

* Expects for FY 2015 a current net result per share of 4.85 euros, up 18 pct compared to 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1NsqVu1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)