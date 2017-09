BRIEF-Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Q3 net result swings to loss DKK 48.2 mln

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Reported on Wednesday Q3 revenue of 3.4 million Danish crowns ($490,217) versus 95.8 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating loss 49.4 million crowns versus profit 55.7 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net loss 48.2 million crowns versus profit 66.0 million crowns year ago

* Keeps 2015 outlook with operating loss in range of 175-205 million crowns, and net loss in range of 155-185 million crowns

