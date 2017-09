Nov 12 (Reuters) - Keyware Technologies NV :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 2.8 million euros ($3.0 million) versus 2.4 million euros a year ago

* Q3 EBITDA is 1.2 million euros versus 515,000 euros a year ago

* Q3 net profit is 1.3 million euros versus 387,000 euros a year ago

* Says it can be expected that revenues would reach the threshold of 12 million euros in 2015

($1 = 0.9264 euros)