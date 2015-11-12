FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Regent Pacific Group updates on possible offer for Plethora Solutions
November 12, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Regent Pacific Group updates on possible offer for Plethora Solutions

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Regent Pacific Group :

* Update in relation to letters of intent

* In relation to letter of intent provided by W B Nominees in respect of 13,848,458 shares in Plethora, W B Nominees is nominee company of Walker Cripps Stockbrokers

* Regent that 4,553,705 ordinary shares in Plethora held by Forest Nominees Limited will no longer be subject to letter of intent

* Regent has received letters of intent in relation to 85,652,633 shares in Plethora, about 10.40 percent of current issued share capital of Plethora Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
