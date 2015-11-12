Russian athletics chief says sent report on doping to world body

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s athletics federation said on Thursday he had sent the sport’s governing body a report responding to doping allegations made by the world anti-doping agency.

“We have just sent our report to IAAF,” Vadim Zelichenok, head of the Russian Athletics Federation (VFLA), told TASS news agency.

He declined to give any details but told TASS in an interview: “In our report for the IAAF, we agreed with some positions taken by WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency). However, we explained that all these irregularities happened under the old leadership of the VFLA and took place some time ago.” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Dmitri Rogovitskiy; Editing by Anna Willard)