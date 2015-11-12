FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian athletics chief says sent report on doping to world body
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
November 12, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Russian athletics chief says sent report on doping to world body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s athletics federation said on Thursday he had sent the sport’s governing body a report responding to doping allegations made by the world anti-doping agency.

“We have just sent our report to IAAF,” Vadim Zelichenok, head of the Russian Athletics Federation (VFLA), told TASS news agency.

He declined to give any details but told TASS in an interview: “In our report for the IAAF, we agreed with some positions taken by WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency). However, we explained that all these irregularities happened under the old leadership of the VFLA and took place some time ago.” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Dmitri Rogovitskiy; Editing by Anna Willard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.