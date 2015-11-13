FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Athena IT-Group to delist from First North
November 13, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Athena IT-Group to delist from First North

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Athena IT-Group A/S :

* Said on Thursday it would be delisted from First North with effect from Jan. 3, 2016

* Last day of trading of shares to be Dec. 30

* In connection with the delisting, offers that shareholders can sell back their shares to the company at a price of 12.50 Danish crowns per share ($1.81)

* Shareholders who do not wish to sell their shares will continue as shareholders in the unlisted company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.9211 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

