BRIEF-Athena IT-Group to delist from First North

Nov 13
* Said on Thursday it would be delisted from First North with effect from Jan. 3, 2016
* Last day of trading of shares to be Dec. 30
* In connection with the delisting, offers that shareholders can sell back their shares to the company at a price of 12.50 Danish crowns per share ($1.81)
* Shareholders who do not wish to sell their shares will continue as shareholders in the unlisted company
