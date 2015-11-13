FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digital Bros Q1 revenues down 11.2 pct to 26.2. million euros
November 13, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Digital Bros Q1 revenues down 11.2 pct to 26.2. million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13(Reuters) - Digital Bros SpA :

* Reported on Thursday Q1 consolidated gross revenues of 26.2 million euros ($28.22 million), -11.2 pct from 29.6 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA at 2.7 million euros, a slight decrease from 2.9 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net profit at 1.5 million euros compared to 1.6 million euros a year ago

* Says it is expected that the current year will be in line with the year ended at June 30, 2015, on both revenues and margins

Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9284 euros Gdynia Newsroom

