FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mediacontech 9 month pre-tax result swings to profit of 1.0 mln euros
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
November 13, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mediacontech 9 month pre-tax result swings to profit of 1.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13(Reuters) - Mediacontech SpA :

* Reported on Thursday 9-month reclassified revenue of 48.7 million euros ($52.5 million) versus reclassified revenue of 50.4 million euros a year ago

* 9-month reclassified EBITDA of 5.2 million euros versus reclassified EBITDA of 6.9 million euros a year ago

* 9-month reclassified pre tax profit (EBT) of 1.0 million euros versus reclassified loss of 1.1 million euros a year ago

* The results to Sept 30 2015 and to Sept 30,2014 are in a reclassified format, to include fully assets/liabilities and income statement of Deltatre, SBP and Square TCM and reflect sale of MTC-Mikros Source text:bit.ly/1QKIHw4 Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9278 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.