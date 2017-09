Nov 13 (Reuters) - UK Asset Resolution Chief Executive Richard Banks said:

Uk asset resolution says separate sale of ukar mortgage service operation is proceeding well

* Uk asset resolution ceo says no specific plans to sell further tranches of loans, but will consider more

* Uk asset resolution ceo says about 125,000 customer loans included in sale to cerberus, including former northern rock ‘together’ loans Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)