BRIEF-3U Holding Q3 net loss narrows to 0.40 mln euros

Nov 13(Reuters) - 3U Holding AG :

* Q3 sales 12.53 million euros ($13.48 million) vs 13.25 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBIT loss 0.05 million euros vs loss 0.33 million euros year ago

* Q3 net loss 0.40 million euros vs loss 0.57 million euros year ago

* Confirms full year 2015 forecast

* Expects consolidated full year sales of between 50 million euros and 53 million euros, EBITDA of 4.0 million euros to 6.0 million euros and earnings of between - 1.0 million euros and 1.0 million euros

Source text - bit.ly/1LdkBoe

