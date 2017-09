Nov 13 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd :

* Sees diluted HEPS to be 108-113 pct higher in the range of 73.8 cents and 75.6 cents for the year ended September

* Diluted HEPS was 35.5 cents for last year