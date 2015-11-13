FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Surgut cuts semi-annual Urals Good lucjtender offer in Jan-Jun 16
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Surgut cuts semi-annual Urals Good lucjtender offer in Jan-Jun 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 13 () - Russia’s third-largest oil producer Surgutneftegaz has cut its offer at its semi-annual tender to sell Urals cargoes between January and June 2016 to 0.6 million tonnes from the 1.2 million tonnes sold at its tender for July-December 2015 delivery, traders told Reuters.

The tender for 100,000 tonnes of Urals URL-NWE-E per month for loading in the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga closed on Nov. 13. The tender will be awarded by Nov. 17.

In May 2015, Surgut awarded Glencore the right to lift 1.2 million tonnes, or 200,000 tonnes a month, of crude oil from Russian Baltic Sea ports between July and December this year.

Surgut holds tenders for Urals and ESPO Blend grades regularly, but never discloses results or buyers. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
