BUZZ-Zero tolerance for earnings disappointments as tough year winds down
#Intel
November 13, 2015 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Zero tolerance for earnings disappointments as tough year winds down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Outsized post-earnings moves, especially on the downside, emerging as one of the clearest trends of the latest earnings season across the US and UK

** Equity markets propelled to pre-crisis highs largely by multiple expansion combined with fear-driven loyalty to safety and relatively light volumes have created the perfect storm and left a lot riding on companies delivering results

** As another tough year for active fund management winds down tolerance for companies falling short of already subdued expectations are seeing shares slammed

** Notable 1-day declines: Rolls Royce -19.6% (2nd-worst ever), Publicis -7% (biggest fall in 7 yrs), Smith & Nephew -4.7% (2nd worst this yr)

** Fear over greed: recent market leadership characterized by cos with very reliable divi yields or very predictable top-line growth, other side of coin is larger discount for volatility or uncertainty, Paras Anand, head of pan-European equities at Fidelity Worldwide Investment says

** Dislocation caused by large double-digit moves as fund managers clear out positions and prepare for year-end reporting could offer active fund managers opportunities

** Fidelity’s Anand says environment like this not bad for active managers (in some cases issue relatively short term)

** Willingness to pay more for safety amid mixed global econ data, concerns over DM and global trade; investors struggle to gain level of confidence in future that would enable them to look through bad news, leading to outsize moves, Anand says

** Flags traded volumes still significantly down from pre-crisis levels, exaggerating moves and expects much less intra-sector correlation going forward (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
