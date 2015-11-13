FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Examobile Q3 net profit stable at 55,624 zlotys
November 13, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF- Examobile Q3 net profit stable at 55,624 zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Examobile SA :

* Said on Thursday that it reported Q3 revenue of 118,739 zlotys ($30,244)versus 163,044 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit was 69,096 zlotys versus 63,967 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit was 55,624 zlotys versus 53,490 zlotys a year ago

* Total number of unique users at the end of Sept. 30, 2015 is 20.9 mln

* At end of September, company has over 230 games and applications in its portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9260 zlotys

