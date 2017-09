BRIEF-Engineering Ingegneria Informatica 9-month pre-tax profit falls to EUR 53.1 mln

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA :

* 9-month production value 627.1 million euros ($675.57 million) versus 612.9 million euros a year ago

* 9-month pre-tax profit 53.1 million euros versus 55.5 million euros a year ago

* CEO Paolo Pandozy confirms FY 2015 guidance; sees FY 2015 production value between 850 million euros and 870 million euros and FY EBITDA between 104 million euros and 106 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)