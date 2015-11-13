BRIEF-Ad Pepper Media International sells Globase to MailUp

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ad Pepper Media International NV :

* Sells Globase to MailUp

* Purchase price totals 800,000 euros ($862,160.00)of which a portion of roughly 400,000 euros will impact earnings and liquidity in current financial year

* Is disposing of 100 percent of shares in Globase International APS as well as 100 percent of Ad Pepper Media Denmark with economic effect as of Oct. 1, 2015; latter ceased operations already by mid 2014

* Now expects an EBITDA of roughly 400,000 euros for current fiscal year coupled with a record revenue of roughly 52 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9279 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)