Nov 16 (Reuters) - Jensen Group NV :

* Reported on Friday a Q3 revenue of 67.6 million euros ($72.53 million), up 7.3 pct

* Expects the full year revenue to be significantly above prior year

Source text: bit.ly/1MQJMOL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9320 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)