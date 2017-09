Nov 16 (Reuters) - Dalet SA :

* Reported on Sunday a Q3 revenue of 12.3 million euros ($13.2 million), up 15 pct

* Q3 gross margin of 9.4 million euros, up 5 pct

* Order backlog expected to be invoiced in Q4 2015 stands at 13 million euros

