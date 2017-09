BRIEF-Gabetti Q3 pre-tax loss narrows to EUR 0.6 mln

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gabetti Property Solutions SpA :

* Reported on Friday its Q3 pre-tax loss of 0.6 million euros ($643,560.00) versus loss of 1.3 million euros a year ago

* Q3 revenues from agency activities 3.9 million euros versus 3.3 million euros a year ago

* Approves Non Performing Loan capital increase of 1.0 million euros reserved for lending banks by issuing up to 396.875 ordinary shares at a price of 2.56 euros per share

* Sees FY 2015 positive EBITDA and negative net result

