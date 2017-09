Nov 16 (Reuters) - TrophyResort Nyrt. :

* Said on Friday that it reported 9-month net sales of 1.24 billion forints ($4.27 million) versus 797.9 million forints a year ago

* 9-month net profit was 262.2 million forints versus  217.8 million forints a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: