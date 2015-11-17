FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exini Diagnostics applies for voluntary removal of shares from trading on First North
November 17, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Exini Diagnostics applies for voluntary removal of shares from trading on First North

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Exini Diagnostics AB :

* Said on Monday at the request of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, the board of Exini has resolved to apply for voluntary removal of the shares from trading on First North

* Progenics has also announced its intention to initiate a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in EXINI that are not held by Progenics

* The company has requested that the last day of trading in the company’s shares on First North should be Nov. 30, 2015, at the latest

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

