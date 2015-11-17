BRIEF-Exini Diagnostics applies for voluntary removal of shares from trading on First North

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Exini Diagnostics AB :

* Said on Monday at the request of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, the board of Exini has resolved to apply for voluntary removal of the shares from trading on First North

* Progenics has also announced its intention to initiate a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in EXINI that are not held by Progenics

* The company has requested that the last day of trading in the company’s shares on First North should be Nov. 30, 2015, at the latest

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: