France to breach EU deficit goal as security spending rises -Valls
November 17, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

France to breach EU deficit goal as security spending rises -Valls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - France is bound to overshoot its European Union budget deficit target as it boosts security spending in the wake of the Nov. 13 Paris attacks, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday.

The deficit target will “necessarily be exceeded” as France amends budget plans to hire 10,000 more police and gendarmes and boost their resources, Valls told France Inter radio.

“The European Commission must understand,” Valls said, that the struggle against Islamic State militants “concerns France but also concerns Europe”. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Catherine Evans)

