BRIEF-WSE to suspend, exclude shares of Colomedica as of Dec 30

* Said on Monday that it resolved to change its resolution on suspension and exclusion from trade of shares of Colomedica SA from Sept. 15

* Resolves to suspend and exclude shares of Colomedica as of Dec. 30 instead of Nov. 18 unless the company fulfills the requirements by Dec. 28

* Reqiurements include publication of financial reports for FY 2014, Q2 2015 and Q3 2015, hiring the authorized advisor and market maker

* WSE informed about suspension also on Oct. 19

