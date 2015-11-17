BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of Kerdos Group, Alterco and Clean&Carbon Energy

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Monday that following the demand from the Polish Financial Supervision Commission, resolved to suspend trading of Clean&Carbon Energy SA between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23
* Said that following the demand from the Polish Financial Supervision Commission, resolved to suspend trading of Alterco SA between Nov. 17 and Dec. 17
* Said that following the demand from the Polish Financial Supervision Commission, resolved to suspend trading of Kerdos Group SA between Nov. 17 and Nov. 30
Source text: bit.ly/1LjloEm
