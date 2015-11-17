FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of Kerdos Group, Alterco and Clean&Carbon Energy
#Financials
November 17, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of Kerdos Group, Alterco and Clean&Carbon Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Monday that following the demand from the Polish Financial Supervision Commission, resolved to suspend trading of Clean&Carbon Energy SA between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23

* Said that following the demand from the Polish Financial Supervision Commission, resolved to suspend trading of Alterco SA between Nov. 17 and Dec. 17

* Said that following the demand from the Polish Financial Supervision Commission, resolved to suspend trading of Kerdos Group SA between Nov. 17 and Nov. 30

Source text: bit.ly/1LjloEm

bit.ly/1NYvssJ

bit.ly/1X43DQ5

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

