BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of Kerdos Group, Alterco and Clean&Carbon Energy

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Monday that following the demand from the Polish Financial Supervision Commission, resolved to suspend trading of Clean&Carbon Energy SA between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23

* Said that following the demand from the Polish Financial Supervision Commission, resolved to suspend trading of Alterco SA between Nov. 17 and Dec. 17

* Said that following the demand from the Polish Financial Supervision Commission, resolved to suspend trading of Kerdos Group SA between Nov. 17 and Nov. 30

