BRIEF-mybet Holding to issue bond of up to EUR 5 mln
November 18, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-mybet Holding to issue bond of up to EUR 5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18(Reuters) - mybet Holding SE :

* Intends to issue a bond with conversion right in maximum total nominal value of up to 5 million euros ($5 million)

* Convertible bond is to be issued probably in December and have a term of five years

* Convertible bond is to attract interest at a rate of 6.25 pct p.a. on its nominal value

* The issue amount, taking into account the present share price, will probably represent 100 pct of the nominal amount and will therefore be 100.00 euros per debenture

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
