BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of 11 companies on NewConnect
November 18, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of 11 companies on NewConnect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to suspend trading of Abpol Company Polska SA, Alfa Star SA, Astro SA, BGS Energy Plus as, Ecotech Polska SA , Global Trade SA, PCZ SA, Polfa SA , Vedia SA and Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA on NewConnect market as of Nov. 18, due to the fact that the companies failed to publish their Q3 financial reports in required time

* Additionally, it resolved to suspend trading of Good Idea SA on NewConnect market, as company did not publish its Q1 2015/2016 financial reports

Source text: bit.ly/1kE3xD4 and bit.ly/1SCGT8z

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
