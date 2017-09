Nov 18 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Resolves to suspend trading of Cash Flow SA, E-Kancelaria Grupa Prawno Finansowa SA, Europejski Fudnusz Hipoteczny SA, MSX Resources SA, PC Guard SA and Polymetal SA on main market of WSE from Nov 18 to Dec. 18 inclusively, as per request made by Polish Financial Supervision Authority KNF

