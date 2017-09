Nov 19 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom :

* Q3 net profit 407 million shekels versus 428 million shekels

* Q3 revenue 2.60 billion shekels versus 2.23 billion shekels

* Bezeq forecast in Reuters poll to post Q3 net profit of 418 million shekels, revenue 2.60 billion shekels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)