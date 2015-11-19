FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gimv H1 operating profit jumps to 68.0 mln euros
November 19, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gimv H1 operating profit jumps to 68.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Gimv NV :

* Reports H1 operating profit of 68.0 million euros ($72.8 million) compared to 50.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent is 64.9 million euros compared to 48.5 million euros a year ago

* Net cash position at Sept. 30 is 208.0 million euros compared to 184.8 million euros at March 31

* H1 net asset value rises 5.9 pct on six months to 43.09 euros per share

* Strives to maintain its current dividend policy Source text: bit.ly/1Ha5l0C Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9340 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
