BRIEF-Orava Residential REIT enters placement agreement with Carnegie
#Financials
November 19, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orava Residential REIT enters placement agreement with Carnegie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19(Reuters) - Orava Residential REIT plc :

* Said on Wednesday had signed a placement agreement with Carnegie Investment Bank AB for the issuance of up to 4 million shares in Orava Residential REIT, corresponding to increase of up to 50 pct of the existing amount of shares of Orava Residential REIT

* Carnegie is to, on one or several occasions, place or sell newly issued shares in Orava Residential REIT at the prevailing market price

* Purpose of the placement is to raise new equity capital for further growth, broaden the shareholder base and increase awareness of Orava Residential REIT among international institutional investors

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

