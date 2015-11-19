BRIEF-Orava Residential REIT enters placement agreement with Carnegie

Nov 19(Reuters) - Orava Residential REIT plc :

* Said on Wednesday had signed a placement agreement with Carnegie Investment Bank AB for the issuance of up to 4 million shares in Orava Residential REIT, corresponding to increase of up to 50 pct of the existing amount of shares of Orava Residential REIT

* Carnegie is to, on one or several occasions, place or sell newly issued shares in Orava Residential REIT at the prevailing market price

* Purpose of the placement is to raise new equity capital for further growth, broaden the shareholder base and increase awareness of Orava Residential REIT among international institutional investors

