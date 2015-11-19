BRIEF-Kerdos Group's appoints new chairman of management board, new supervisory board

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Kerdos Group SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Kamil Kliniewski resigned as company’s chairman of the management board as of Nov. 18
* Appointed new chairman of management board - Romuald Alois Kalyciok
* Its shareholders resolved to dismiss all members of the company’s supervisory board, including Zbigniew Sienkiewicz, Tadeusz Pietka, Pawel Miller, Marcin Iwaszkiewicz and Monika Jaczewska from their posts
* The company’s shareholders appointed new supervisory board that members are: Anna Antonik, Beata Korona, Rafal Bialka, Filip Dopierala and Zbigniew Sienkiewicz
