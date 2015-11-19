FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kerdos Group's appoints new chairman of management board, new supervisory board
November 19, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kerdos Group's appoints new chairman of management board, new supervisory board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Kerdos Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Kamil Kliniewski resigned as company’s chairman of the management board as of Nov. 18

* Appointed new chairman of management board - Romuald Alois Kalyciok

* Its shareholders resolved to dismiss all members of the company’s supervisory board, including Zbigniew Sienkiewicz, Tadeusz Pietka, Pawel Miller, Marcin Iwaszkiewicz and Monika Jaczewska from their posts

* The company’s shareholders appointed new supervisory board that members are: Anna Antonik, Beata Korona, Rafal Bialka, Filip Dopierala and Zbigniew Sienkiewicz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
