BRIEF-Kerdos Group's appoints new chairman of management board, new supervisory board

* Said on Wednesday that Kamil Kliniewski resigned as company’s chairman of the management board as of Nov. 18

* Appointed new chairman of management board - Romuald Alois Kalyciok

* Its shareholders resolved to dismiss all members of the company’s supervisory board, including Zbigniew Sienkiewicz, Tadeusz Pietka, Pawel Miller, Marcin Iwaszkiewicz and Monika Jaczewska from their posts

* The company’s shareholders appointed new supervisory board that members are: Anna Antonik, Beata Korona, Rafal Bialka, Filip Dopierala and Zbigniew Sienkiewicz

