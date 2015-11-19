BRIEF-UK lawmaker Tyrie says FRC needs to look again at KPMG audits of HBOS

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Andrew Tyrie, chairman of Britain’s Treasury Select Committee, said on Thursday in relation to a report into the failure of HBOS:

Uk treasury committee’s tyrie: “the fsa was asleep at the wheel, and even the start of the crisis failed to wake them”

* Uk treasury committee chairman tyrie says parliament will expect regulator to decide on whether to investigate former hbos execs “within months”

* Uk treasury’s tyrie says Financial Reporting Council will need to consider afresh whether to investigate kpmg, senior kpmg people and senior hbos management over 2007, 2008 financial audits Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)