FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK lawmaker Tyrie says FRC needs to look again at KPMG audits of HBOS
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2015 / 12:38 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK lawmaker Tyrie says FRC needs to look again at KPMG audits of HBOS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Andrew Tyrie, chairman of Britain’s Treasury Select Committee, said on Thursday in relation to a report into the failure of HBOS:

Uk treasury committee’s tyrie: “the fsa was asleep at the wheel, and even the start of the crisis failed to wake them”

* Uk treasury committee chairman tyrie says parliament will expect regulator to decide on whether to investigate former hbos execs “within months”

* Uk treasury’s tyrie says Financial Reporting Council will need to consider afresh whether to investigate kpmg, senior kpmg people and senior hbos management over 2007, 2008 financial audits Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.