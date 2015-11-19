FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Warsaw-listed GTC says bought property in Budapest for EUR 52 mln
November 19, 2015 / 3:34 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Warsaw-listed GTC says bought property in Budapest for EUR 52 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Warsaw-listed GTC :

* Commercial real estate developer GTC said on Thursday it purchased from Hungary’s Duna Tower Ingatlanhasznosito es Kereskedelmi Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag an office building in Budapest’s 13th district.

* GTC bought the building for 52.15 million euro ($55.9 million), it said in a statement, and plans to modernise the building and lease the office space. Source text: Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9334 euros Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig

