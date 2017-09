Nov 19 (Reuters) - BHF Kleinwort Benson Group :

* 9M operating profit of 5.2 million euros versus loss of 20.2 million euros year ago

* 9M operating income of 261 million euros increased by 4.7 million euros

* 9M assets under management up 2.5 billion euros ($2.69 billion) (5 pct) year on year

* Tier 1 ratio at September 30 of 16 percent compared to 17 percent in December 2014