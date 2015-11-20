BRIEF-Rockwool International invests in new ceiling panel factory in US

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Rockwool International A/S :

* Sais on Thursday the company’s Board had approved the plan to build the group’s first ROCKFON acoustic ceiling panel manufacturing facility in the United States

* The facility will be located in connection with the group’s existing stone wool factory in Mississippi close to Memphis

* The new facility represents an initial investment of about $40 million (36 million euros) and is expected to employ around 100 people

* Construction will begin in early 2016, with production expected to begin mid-2017

