BRIEF-Sensorion obtains positive results in clinical study on SENS-111

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sensorion SA :

* Announces the success of phase 1b of the clinical trial on the SENS-111 drug candidate

* Announces simultaneous set up of a new financing through the issuance of convertible notes with share subscription warrants attached (Notes With Warrants) fully subscribed by a fund managed by US investment manager Yorkville Advisors Global, LP

* New financing allow a maximum potential funding of 20 million euros ($21.4 million) (plus 5 million euros if all warrants are exercised)