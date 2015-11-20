FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sensorion obtains positive results in clinical study on SENS-111
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 20, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sensorion obtains positive results in clinical study on SENS-111

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sensorion SA :

* Announces the success of phase 1b of the clinical trial on the SENS-111 drug candidate

* Announces simultaneous set up of a new financing through the issuance of convertible notes with share subscription warrants attached (Notes With Warrants) fully subscribed by a fund managed by US investment manager Yorkville Advisors Global, LP

* New financing allow a maximum potential funding of 20 million euros ($21.4 million) (plus 5 million euros if all warrants are exercised) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9345 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.