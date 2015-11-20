FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Parrot announces rights offering for about 300 mln euros
#Communications Equipment
November 20, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Parrot announces rights offering for about 300 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Parrot SA :

* Announces the terms of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right for a gross amount of 298,779,726 euros ($320.20 million) issue premium included

* Parity is 7 new shares for 5 existing shares

* Subscription price is 17 euros per offered security

* Subscription period to last from Nov. 23 to Dec. 4 inclusive

* Transaction is supported by Henri Seydoux, Parrot's main shareholder through Horizon SAS, which has committed to subscribe for about 89 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1I2T353 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

