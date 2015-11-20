FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Perma Fix Medical's chairman says company plans WSE main market and Nasdaq listings
November 20, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Perma Fix Medical's chairman says company plans WSE main market and Nasdaq listings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Perma Fix Medical SA :

* Said on Thursday that its chairman of management board, Steve Belcher, informed in interview that company plans to start proceedings of moving its trading to main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange from NewConnect market by the end of 2015

* Additionally, Steve Belcher said that the company plans dual listing on Nasdaq stock exchange

* Chairman confirmed that company is focused on looking to struck strategic partnerships with companies engaged in delivery chain of medical isotope Technetium-99 (Tc-99m)

* Plans to apply to FDA and EU’s regulator for registration of a new technological process for obtaining Tc-99m

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

