Turkish prime minister says five Turkish Airlines crew rescued from Mali hotel
#Market News
November 20, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish prime minister says five Turkish Airlines crew rescued from Mali hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday five out of seven Turkish Airlines crew members were rescued from a luxury hotel attacked by gunmen in Mali’s capital, Bamako.

Davutoglu also told reporters authorities were in contact with the two other crew members, who work for the state carrier, Europe’s fourth-largest airline.

Malian special forces stormed a luxury hotel in Bamako after Islamist gunmen took 170 people, including many foreigners, hostage in the capital of the former French colony, which has been battling rebels allied to al Qaeda for several years. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)

