(Corrects brief to replace “self-made” with “alone” in the bullet point)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kancera AB :

* Says recent preclinical studies show that treatment with Kancera’s PFKFB3 inhibitors KAN0438757 alone reduces a difficult to treat breast cancer tumor formed by cell line MB231 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)