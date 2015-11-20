FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Norway's oil fund in $1.56 bln New York property deal
#Funds News
November 20, 2015 / 5:42 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Norway's oil fund in $1.56 bln New York property deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s oil fund says:

* Makes new investment in New York City

* Norway’s oil fund says has entered into contract to acquire a 44 percent interest in a portfolio comprising 11 office properties, in a joint venture with Trinity Wall Street

* Will acquire its 44 percent share in a 75-year ownership interest for 1.56 billion dollars, valuing the properties at 3.55 billion dollars

* The properties are approximately 94 percent leased and total over 4.9 million square feet. They are all located in the Hudson Square neighbourhood of Midtown South in Manhattan

* Binding agreement was signed 20 November 2015 and is expected to close before year-end 2015

