FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli food maker Osem Q3 profit, revenue slip
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 22, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

Israeli food maker Osem Q3 profit, revenue slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Israeli food maker Osem Investments said on Sunday its net profit for the third quarter edged lower due to an increase in financing expenses.

Osem, 63.7 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle , reported quarterly net profit of 101.8 million shekels ($26 million), down from 101.9 million a year earlier.

Quarterly sales fell 4.8 percent to 1.08 billion shekels due to a rise in discount levels in accordance with a new Israeli food law, the company said.

Osem had net financing expenses of 2.6 million shekels in the quarter compared with 1.5 million a year earlier. ($1 = 3.8855 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.