BRIEF-Mannai Corporation to buy majority stake in Gfi Informatique
November 23, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mannai Corporation to buy majority stake in Gfi Informatique

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Gfi Informatique SA :

* Announces friendly plan for the acquisition of a majority stake by Mannai Corporation

* Agreement signed between Mannai Corporation and Apax Partners and Boussard & Gavaudan for Mannai Corporation to acquire 51 pct of Gfi Informatique Group (on a fully diluted basis) at 8.50 euros ($9.03) per share

* The price represents a premium of 34.0 pct over the volume-weighted average share price during the previous 20 trading days as of Nov. 20 and of 31.6 pct over the closing price on that date

* The price values the group at some 561 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9417 euros Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

