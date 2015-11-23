FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Promsvyazbank receives RUB 15.7 bln into capital from shareholder
#Financials
November 23, 2015

BRIEF-Promsvyazbank receives RUB 15.7 bln into capital from shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank :

* Says Promsvyaz Capital BV, its majority shareholder, made a 15.7 billion rouble ($239.33 million) asset contribution to the bank’s capital

* The capital increase will support the integration of the newly acquired banking assets, Bank AVB and Pervobank, Artem Konstandian, Chairman of Promsvyazbank’s Management Board said

* It will also enable the bank to meet increased capital requirements to hold Russian Government Federal bonds (OFZ), Konstandian added

* In May, Promsvyazbank had already received a 13.8 billion roubles capital injection from its major shareholder

* The funds were invested in regional business development and expansion of cooperation with major Russian corporations

Source text - bit.ly/1YpmqYN

Further company coverage:

$1 = 65.6000 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
