BRIEF-Promsvyazbank receives RUB 15.7 bln into capital from shareholder

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank :
* Says Promsvyaz Capital BV, its majority shareholder, made a 15.7 billion rouble ($239.33 million) asset contribution to the bank’s capital
* The capital increase will support the integration of the newly acquired banking assets, Bank AVB and Pervobank, Artem Konstandian, Chairman of Promsvyazbank’s Management Board said
* It will also enable the bank to meet increased capital requirements to hold Russian Government Federal bonds (OFZ), Konstandian added
* In May, Promsvyazbank had already received a 13.8 billion roubles capital injection from its major shareholder
* The funds were invested in regional business development and expansion of cooperation with major Russian corporations
