BRIEF-Altice shareholder Drahi enters into funded collar transaction
November 23, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Altice shareholder Drahi enters into funded collar transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* Altice shareholder Next Alt, 100 percent owned by Patrick Drahi, enters into funded collar transaction over 7.5 percent of the telecom company’s shares

* Next has loaned shares underwriting collar to Goldman Sachs

* Goldman Sachs to sell 61 million Altice shares to institutional investors to establish initial hedge for collar

* Next to use proceeds of funded collar to prepay all of its outstanding loans, originally set up to acquire Altice shares from minority investors. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Emiliano Mellino; Editing by Freya Berry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
