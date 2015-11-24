FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Infovide Matrix announces changes in shareholding structure after Asseco's tender offer
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 24, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Infovide Matrix announces changes in shareholding structure after Asseco's tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24(Reuters) - Infovide Matrix SA :

* Said on Monday that member of management board sold 45,835 company’s shares and entity affiliated to member of management board sold 4.6 million company’s shares to Asseco Poland SA at price of 6.01 zloty per share under tender offer announced on Sept. 23

* Additionally, Golville Trading Limited sold 641,824 company’s shares to Asseco Poland under tender offer, the shares represented its entire 5.14 percent stake in Infovide Matrix

* Following tender offer, Asseco Poland owns 97.91 percent stake (12.2 million shares) in Infovide Matrix

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9983 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.