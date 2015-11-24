FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Farminveste 3-SGPS holds 73 pct of Glintt after tender offer
November 24, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Farminveste 3-SGPS holds 73 pct of Glintt after tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* Informed on Monday that Farminveste 3-Gestao de Participacoes-SGPS has become holder of 73 percent of Glintt Global Intelligent Technologies SA’s share capital, as a result of a takeover offer

* Says Farminveste 3-SGPS was holding 49.73 percent of Glintt before the operation

* Under the takeover offer Farminveste 3-SGPS acquired 14.3 million shares, representing 16.49 percent of share capital of Glintt, at a price of 0.241 euro per share, totalling 3.5 million euros ($3.7 million)

* Additionally, Farminveste 3-SGPS bought from the market 5.9 million shares or 6.78 percent of Glintt’s share capital

* The original takeover offer launched by Farminveste 3-SGPS was for up to 43.7 million shares, representing 50.27 percent of Glintt

Source text: bit.ly/1XbakoU

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9405 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
