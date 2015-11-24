FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-NKHP prolongs book building under IPO until Nov. 30
#Corrections News
November 24, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-NKHP prolongs book building under IPO until Nov. 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add details on extension of book building.)

Nov 24 (Reuters) -

* NKHP has for a second time postponed the closing of book building under its initial public offering (IPO) due to market conditions, two sources familiar with the details of IPO told Reuters

* Extension of book building is related to market conditions, a source close to the placement said

* “It is moved for several days, until Nov. 30”, - a second source familiar with the details of the deal said, adding that the decision to extend closing of the book building, has been made, among others, due to market conditions, impacted by foreign policy events

* According to one of the sources, the book building is expected to close on Nov. 1 and company to start trading on Dec. 1

* Initially, the order book was supposed to be closed on Monday at 18:00 Moscow time

* Subsequently it has been extended until tonight, to 18.00 Moscow time

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Reported by Olga Popova, Gkeb Stolyarov, translated by Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
